Montana AIDS Organization Closing Down

BILLINGS – A Montana organization dedicated to helping AIDS patients for nearly 30 years is closing its doors.

The Billings Gazette reports that the Yellowstone AIDS Project announced Wednesday it will dissolve by Feb. 27.

A board member for the organization, Julie Burton, says the move was in response to significant improvements in HIV/AIDS treatment, duplication of services and changing needs of clients.

The organization was formed in 1990 by the merger of the Billings AIDS Support Network and the Billings AIDS Task Force.

The Yellowstone AIDS Project had partnerships with Planned Parenthood Montana, the state health department and other agencies.

The organization says it has provided support services to more than 160 people.

It plans to work with other community groups to transition grant funds and programs for current clients.

