Republicans Seek to Bar Motl From Political Practices Work

HELENA — Montana’s commissioner of political practices, Jonathan Motl, is again under scrutiny from legislative Republicans as they seek to bar him from working for the new commissioner after he leaves office.

The proposal before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday is another parting shot at Motl. Some Republicans accuse him of using the nonpartisan office to go after Republicans.

The commissioner enforces Montana’s campaign, ethics and lobbying laws.

The bill by Republican Rep. Greg Hertz of Polson would prohibit any former commissioner from working in the commissioner’s office for at least six years after leaving office.

Motl’s term ends as soon as a successor is confirmed.

The Commissioner of Political Practices has been a frequent target of Republicans. Earlier this week, the House voted to dismantle the commissioner’s office.

