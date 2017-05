When: February 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and on February 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.

Where: Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts

More info: www.bigforkcommunityplayers.com

The Bigfork Community Players present a murder mystery, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Nile. Larry Lefcourt directs the production and calls Agatha Christie “a modern master of the mystery.” Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and $5 for children under 12.

