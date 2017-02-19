Montana Wants to Host Lucrative Outdoor Retailer Show

BOZEMAN – Gov. Steve Bullock’s office says Montana is interested in hosting the lucrative Outdoor Retailer trade show after organizers decided to move it from Salt Lake City over a disagreement with Utah leaders about their stance on public lands.

Governor spokeswoman Ronja Abel tells The Bozeman Daily Chronicle “Montana is a pretty good place for something like that,” and possible locations are being assessed.

The show announced the move Thursday after previously threatening to leave Utah if Gov. Gary Herbert didn’t stand down from his call for President Trump to rescind the new Bears Ears National Monument.

The event has grown from 5,000 people at the first show in 1996 to about 29,000 last summer. It attracted an estimated $45 million in annual direct spending to Utah during the two shows held each year.

Colorado also has expressed interest.

