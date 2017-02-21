Mushers Gather for Flathead Classic Sled Dog Race

Mushers from across the region are gathering in Northwest Montana for this weekend’s Flathead Classic, an 80-mile trek from Olney to Polebridge and back.

Organizers have combined the Root Beer Classic and Flathead Classic into one sled dog extravaganza. The race is Feb. 25-26.

Sled dog teams will start at Dog Creek Lodge and Nordic Center in Olney, roughly 18 miles north of Whitefish, beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday. There are different sized teams and classes. The race will extend 40 miles to Polebridge, where teams will stay the night before embarking back to Olney for the finish. Afternoon activities at Polebridge are scheduled starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday and the Polebridge Mercantile will be open throughout the day.

Spectators are welcome and volunteers are still needed. The race is part of a non-profit organization founded in 2008 and dedicated to the preservation and advancement of working sled dogs.

For more information, visit www.flatheadclassic.org.

