The Neverending Story Showing at the O’Shaughnessy Center

Told with all the thrills of a classic adventure, the story begins with Bastian Balthazar Bux, a lonely boy who stumbles upon a strange book, The Neverending Story, in a curious bookshop. Upon opening it, he learns of a land called Fantastica, where a vast, black emptiness, called The Nothing, is taking over the magical world.

Quickly drawn into the story of Atreyu, an unlikely hero who has been tasked to save this world, the story’s adventure takes Bastian to the far corners of Fantastica, through the Swamp of Sadness, the cave of a giant spider, and the maze of the Southern Oracle, aided by the happy Luck Dragon, Falkor. Adapted from the 1979 novel and 1984 film, young and old alike will delight in the fantasy tale of a boy whose wholehearted belief in the story, and eventually in himself, saves everything.

Shows are at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish Feb. 23-26 and March 3-5. Thursday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 4 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $10 for students For more information, visit www.whitefishtheatreco.org.

