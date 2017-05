When: Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.

Where: Blank Spaces in Kalispell

More info: http://levitationnation1.wixsite.com/aerialstudio

This amazing showcase will highlight members of the Levitation Nation Aerial Studio’s professional troupe as well as students from the adult and teen cirque classes. Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for children (ages 18 and under). Blank Spaces is located at 235 United Way Dr. in Kalispell.

