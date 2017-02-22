12-Year-Old Leads Highway Patrol in Southern Montana Pursuit

BILLINGS – Authorities say a 12-year-old boy is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase with a loaded gun in his vehicle in southern Montana.

The Billings Gazette reports that the chase began in Billings on Tuesday after a trooper spotted a vehicle driving erratically.

Montana Highway Patrol Capt. Keith Edgell says authorities followed the boy on Interstate 90 until Laurel, where he drove on multiple streets to get away from officers.

Spike strips were deployed three times and the boy’s vehicle lost air in three tires before driving onto a dead-end road and getting stuck near an apartment building.

Officers found a gun in the boy’s vehicle and took him into custody.

Edgell says the vehicle belonged to the boy’s relative who didn’t know the car was missing.

