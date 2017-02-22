Flathead Authorities Arrest Lake County Bomb Threat Suspect

Updated: Feb. 22, 5 p.m.

Law enforcement authorities have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly threatened to bomb the Lake County Detention Facility and kill its officers.

A Flathead County sheriff’s deputy arrested Michael Paul Furbush in the Kalispell area on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Furbush is in custody and being booked into Flathead County Detention Center. He will be transported to Lake County in the next 24 hours.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced earlier Wednesday that a search was underway for Furbush, who was believed to be armed. Furbush recently threatened Lake County officials and was last seen riding in a newer Jeep Cherokee with a roof rack and Flathead County No. 7 license plates, Bell said.

Furbush was wanted on a $100,000 bond warrant for his arrest stemming from charges of threats and improper influence in official and political matters, Bell said.

In December 2015, Lake County attorneys charged Furbush with criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Officers say they found Furbush and another individual inside a parked vehicle in Polson injecting methamphetamine with a needle.

Comments

comments