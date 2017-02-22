10:24 a.m. A plow truck driver was complaining about parked cars in Whitefish.

1:08 p.m. A Bigfork man claimed someone came into his house and “zapped” him in the head. He had no evidence that this actually happened.

1:19 p.m. The dogs causing trouble in Columbia Falls were back.

3:39 p.m. A dog’s decision to defecate on a Columbia Falls man’s car was at the center of a growing neighborhood dispute.

4 p.m. A Kalispell man called police because someone was shooting in his neighborhood. The police rolled by to let the shooters know that there were probably better places to conduct target practice.

8:01 p.m. A Kalispell resident called police to let them know that the roads were bad.

8:02 p.m. A deep puddle on a bridge on Highway 40 was causing problems, and that wasn’t even the biggest puddle, a caller said.

11:10 p.m. During a 911 misdial, a dispatcher heard two people talking. One person said, “Up here?” The second person responded, “No, up there.” It’s unclear if there was an emergency or if the first person ever got it up there.

Comments

comments