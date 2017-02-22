Law Enforcement Supports Proposed Fix to Marsy’s Law

HELENA — Law-enforcement officials and prosecutors from across the state are supporting what they call a fix to a victims’ rights law that voters added to the Montana Constitution last fall.

The bill would give prosecutors, law enforcement and local governments varying degrees of immunity from being sued for alleged violations of Marsy’s Law, which is a broad set of rights for crime victims that will go into effect in July.

Representatives from cities and counties across Montana spoke in support of the bill during a hearing Wednesday.

Chuck Denowh, the initiative’s sponsor, says he supports the bill and Marsy’s Law was never meant to be used against law enforcement officials.

Jon Bennion of the Department of Justice says the bill is one of two measures that aim to fix issues stemming from the passage of the constitutional initiative.

