Bullock Announces New Director of Montana Commerce Department

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced Feb. 23 that Pam Haxby-Cote will serve as the new director of the Montana Department of Commerce.

Raised in Butte, Haxby-Cote most recently served as the executive director of Butte Local Development Corporation. She has nearly 30 years of experience in economic development work, according to the governor’s office. Her work began as deputy director and loan officer for the Butte Local Development Corporation.

She replaces Meg O’Leary, who vacated the position in December after four years.

“Pam Haxby-Cote is a lifelong Montanan with a proven commitment to economic development and creating jobs,” said Governor Bullock. “I’m confident her leadership and dedication to public service will strengthen Montana’s economy and ensure our state remains one of the best places to live, work, recreate, and start a small business.”

Haxby-Cote became heavily involved with local and state government as community development director and urban renewal director for Butte, as the senior economic development specialist for Gov. Brian Schweitzer, and as the Butte regional director and economic development director for Sen. Jon Tester. In addition, she served as the regional director for the Montana Blackstone LaunchPad program. She has served on many boards, including the Highlands College Advisory Board and the Governor’s Equal Pay Taskforce.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Governor Bullock’s team to create growth and quality jobs in Montana,” Haxby-Cote said. “I look forward to working alongside the professionals at the Montana Department of Commerce who, following the lead of the governor, are helping to create new jobs and expand Montana businesses, increase access to affordable housing, and promote our state as a world-class destination to live, work and play.”

Haxby-Cote will begin her position in March.

