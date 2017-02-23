10:17 a.m. Deputies were responding to the barstool races in Martin City. No crime had been reported, yet.

6:04 p.m. BNSF employees called to report that two men were standing on either side of the train tracks with gas cans. It was creeping them out.

8:20 p.m. A Marion man called to report that a “tweaker” was sleeping in a car.

9:49 p.m. A woman called to report that she found a meth pipe among her daughter’s possessions. The daughter is already in jail, so the dispatcher told the mom to destroy the pipe but to call them back if she found actual meth.

Comments

comments