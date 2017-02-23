Crown Guitar Workshop and Festival Announces 2017 Lineup

Wes Ritenour plays drums at the Crown of the Continent Guitar Festival on August 27, 2014. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Grammy award winners and masterful musicians are headlining this year’s Crown of the Continent Guitar Workshop and Festival.

The Crown of the Continent Guitar Foundation has announced the lineup for the eighth annual festival, scheduled for Aug. 27-Sept. 2 at Flathead Lake Lodge in Bigfork.

Headlining the 2017 roster of Crown Artists in Residence will be two talented guitarists, multi-Grammy winner Jerry Douglas, the foremost master of the Dobro resonator guitar, and returning electric slide guitar master Sonny Landreth, known for his innovative techniques on the instrument. They will collaborate in a new workshop class called “Slide-alicious,” one of eight guitar genre classes taught during the workshop week.

New artists teaching this year include the eclectic and amazing, multi-instrumentalist David Lindley and classical guitar master and 2016 Grammy winner, Jason Vieaux.

Returning for a second time will be Nashville recording artist and blues master, Brent Mason, along with Grammy winner Mike Stern, known for his progressive jazz and blues and his wife, Leni Stern, known for her stylizations of jazz with West African and world music. Also coming back for her third time will be the extraordinary guitarist and singer-songwriter, Emily Elbert.

An outstanding faculty of master guitar professionals will offer personalized instruction via small classes in a non-competitive and supportive environment.

The roster includes:

— “Classical” with Jason Vieaux and Lynn McGrath

— “Singer Songwriter” led by Greg Horne and Emily Elbert and guests

— “Americana” and “Finger Style” led by Doug Smith with Jerry Douglas

— “Slide A-Z” with Ben Peeler and Sonny Landreth plus special guests

— “Advanced Rock & Blues” brings together James Hogan with David Lindley

— “Intermediate Rock & Blues” will be led by Dennis McCumber and Brent Mason

— “Jazz 360” will feature Mark Dziuba and Mike Stern with a whole new approach

— “Beginner & More” with Tim Torgerson plus special guests

An early bird discount is offered through March 31 to attend the workshop. A scholarship program for Western Montana residents is also available.

Visit www.crownguitarfest.org or call 855-855-5900 for details or email dkautzman@crownguitar.org.

The “Crown” is more than just a workshop as each of the acclaimed artists in residence will be performing in one of five public concerts during the week. They will be collaborating with the other artists in residence, the world class teaching faculty and the select international fellowship students.

Billed as the summer’s “best backyard party,” the concerts are presented on a professionally lit and amplified stage inside the festival tent, while outside in the meadow a crackling campfire provides a cozy backdrop for vendors offering a variety of foods and beverages.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 29 – Jerry Douglas and Brent Mason

Aug. 30 – David Lindley and Emily Elbert

Aug. 31 – Mike Stern and Jason Vieaux

Sept. 1 –Rising Stars and Master Mentors

Sept. 2 – Slide-a-thon with Sonny Landreth and guests

