Dillon Boy Uninjured After Mountain Lion Swipes at Leg

BUTTE — Wildlife officials say a mountain lion took a swipe at a 6-year-old boy in Montana, but the boy was not hurt.

The Montana Standard reports that two boys were playing in a backyard near Dillon last week when a male mountain lion took a swipe at one boy’s leg. Fish, Wildlife and Parks Warden Captain Adam Pankratz says the big cat left a small red mark on the boy’s leg.

The boy’s father found the mountain lion hiding in a barn and killed it.

Pankratz says it’s not clear if the mountain lion’s attack was predatory or if the boy approached the lion. FWP sent the animal to a veterinarian for a necropsy.

Comments

comments