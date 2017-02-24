A letter published in the Feb. 15 Beacon was headlined, “We’re In Dangerous and Uncharted Waters.” It read in part, “62 million people voted for a person they would not put on a local school board or invite into their home.” A long list of alleged failures and abuses followed. The writer followed up with this; “All of this meets the definition of a sociopath.”

The object of this invective is, of course, Donald Trump. The only indisputably correct part of the writer’s indictment is that 62 million people voted for Donald Trump. Clearly the writer has not come to grips with the fact that Donald Trump is the president of the United States and will be for the next four years. Clearly he is not willing to recognize that the resident has been in office for a very short period of time nor is he willing to evaluate the president on the basis of what he’s done or not done. No, his mind is made up and he’s willing to employ over-blown invective to vent his feelings – which seem to go beyond frustration or fear, even to hatred.

That, in my mind, is what’s dangerous. Because an election doesn’t go their way, some people are more than willing to attack the president and indeed, those who voted for them, with vicious, often unfounded, sometimes ridiculous accusations and allegations. At a time when the nation is faced with many problems, we need unity, not divisiveness if we are to overcome these problems. And wounds cannot be healed with hatred.

Would that readers evaluate the President – like him or not – on what he actually does and how that affects our nation. By the way, I was not a supporter of Donald Trump but I’m willing to give him a chance – for the sake of our nation. How about you?

Donald Sullivan

Kalispell

