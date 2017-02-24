Station Suspends Host Over Comments on Segregating Games

Mushaben posted on the station’s website that a recent tournament crowd was unruly and disrespectful. He wrote that it might be time for the Montana High School Association to proceed with “an all-Indian tourney.”

The post prompted a backlash. Members of the basketball teams from Power, Belt, Heart Butte and Box Elder locked arms at center court in a show of unity before beginning competition Northern Class C Divisional Tournament.

Mushaben told the Billings Gazette his post was not meant to be racist, but to note that the majority of problems happen when Native Americans play.