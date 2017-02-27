Daines Appointed Chairman of Senate Subcommittee on National Parks

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has been appointed chairman of the Senate’s subcommittee on national parks.

The Bozeman Republican’s office announced the appointment Tuesday.

The subcommittee oversees much of the nation’s natural resources, including national parks, trails, rivers and outdoor recreation resources.

Daines says in an email that he plans to work with President Donald Trump’s administration to reduce the National Park Service’s maintenance backlog and restore integrity to the agency.

As chairman of the subcommittee, Daines will be in close contact with Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, who was confirmed Tuesday by a Senate panel as secretary of the Department of Interior.

Daines’ appointment has been praised by Montana business groups and outdoors advocates.

