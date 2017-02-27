Glacier, Flathead to Square Off in Playoff Game

Flathead players celebrate on the bench during the fourth quarter. Flathead defeated Glacier 39-34 during the crosstown game on Feb. 23, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Updated: Feb. 28, 10:30 a.m.

After a stunning upset of Missoula Sentinel in the regular-season finale, the Flathead girls are hosting crosstown rival Glacier in a playoff game to determine a trip to the Class AA state tournament.

Flathead (10-10) hosts Glacier (7-13) at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. The winner advances to the state tourney on March 9-11 in Great Falls.

The Bravettes dealt Sentinel its first loss of the season. Flathead defeated Glacier 39-34 on Feb. 23, picking up the program’s first crosstown win in seven years and 14 matchups. Kylie Meredith scored 20 in the game. Against Sentinel, Meredith had 11, Tiana Johnson had 19, Kelsey Gillespie had 12 and Sierra Siblerud added 10.

The Flathead boys (11-9) will host Helena (6-14) at 6 p.m. on Thursday in a playoff game. The winner advances to the Class AA state tournament in Great Falls on March 9-11. Flathead is hot off last week’s confidence-boosting win over Glacier, 57-53. Tyler Johnson scored 25 against the Wolfpack (17-3), who have secured an automatic berth to state.

At the Western A divisional boys tournament, Dillon defeated Polson 50-34 in the championship game. Both teams advance to the Class A state tournament on March 9-11 in Butte.

In a Western B boys challenge game, Missoula Loyola defeated Bigfork 62-55 and advanced to the Class B state tournament. Florence defeated the Bigfork girls 65-59 in a challenge game.

