Missoula Woman Arrested After Hit-and-Run Death

MISSOULA — A 32-year-old Missoula woman has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide while under the influence for a hit-and-run death.

The Missoulian reports Emily Bess Levens also faces charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident where a person was killed, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.

Levens was booked into jail at about 4 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Justice Court Monday afternoon. Her bail was set at just over $100,000.

Missoula County sheriff’s spokeswoman Brenda Bassett did not release any information about the collision or the victim.

