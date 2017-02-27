One Person Killed after Car Collides with School Bus in Ronan

One person was killed when a car collided with a school bus just north of Ronan on Monday morning.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said the collision occurred at Lakes Corner on U.S. Highway 93. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Other than a few bumps and bruises, the students aboard the bus were unhurt. They were loaded on to another bus after being checked by medical personnel, Bell said. The children were taken to school where parents could meet them and take them home if they wanted.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

