Annual Bigfork Brewfest Hits Electric Avenue

When: Saturday, March 4, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Electric Avenue, downtown Bigfork

The annual Bigfork Brewfest showcases more than a dozen breweries from across Montana. Live music and food vendors are on hand. Entry is $25 and includes a commemorative mug and eight beer samples. Proceeds support local nonprofits. A Spam-O-Rama contest is beforehand at 2 p.m. at the Garden Bar. Free shuttles will be available traveling to and from Whitefish, Columbia Falls and Kalispell.

Visit bigforkbrewfest.com for a schedule.

