Flathead On Canvas at the Hockaday Museum of Art

Artists B. Rex Stewart and Jeff Troupe share a love for painting in the outdoors, or en plein air, which means “in open air” in French and describes works completed outdoors in one session.

Both artists have devoted their talents recently to capturing the beauty of the Flathead Valley with bold colors and skillful brushwork, creating vibrant paintings of our community. Their latest work is on display at the Hockaday Museum of Art in downtown Kalispell through April 29.

The museum, located at 302 Second Ave. E., is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. The exhibit is the latest to fill the museum, which features several others, including standout high school exhibits and restored Glacier National Park murals.

For more information, visit hockadaymuseum.org.

