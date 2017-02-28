Kalispell Councilor Saverud Recovering from Heart Surgery

Wayne Saverud, center right, speaks during a Kalispell Chamber of Commerce's 2011 City Council Candidate Forum at the Red Lion Hotel. Beacon File Photo

Wayne Saverud, a longtime member of the Kalispell City Council, is recovering from heart surgery, according to a fellow councilor.

Saverud recently received a non-emergency procedure in Seattle to repair a heart valve and is recovering nicely, according to Jim Atkinson, another longtime member of the Kalispell governing body.

“He’s doing well and he’ll be back in town soon,” Atkinson said after Monday’s council meeting.

Saverud has been absent from city council meetings since January. He has served as a councilor in the city’s Ward 2 since 2007, and previously served from 1976-1988.

