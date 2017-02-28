Sweet Peaks Ice Cream to Open Bozeman Location

Sweet Peaks Ice Cream, a handmade ice cream company based in Whitefish with stores in Montana and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has announced its plan to open an ice cream shop this spring at the corner of 7th and Main Street in Bozeman. The store will take over the former Rockford Coffee spot at this location which moved out in July of 2016. The scheduled opening will be in April of 2017.

Sweet Peaks was started in Whitefish in 2010 by husband-and-wife team Sam Dauenhauer and Marissa Keenan. The business has since grown to include stores in Bigfork, Missoula, Kalispell and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The company produces all their ice cream in their kitchen in Whitefish and distributes to their company managed and operated locations as well as local restaurants.

During the spring and summer, Sweet Peaks will operate a mobile ice cream truck that will be available for private events and weddings and will participate in Bozeman area events and festivals.

The company is looking to hire a full-time manager for this location. It will also be hiring around 10 employees. For additional information on the store and hiring email info@sweetpeaksicecream.com.

Comments

comments