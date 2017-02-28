Winter Field Trip at Owen Sowerwine Natural Area

Enjoy a weekend in the unique wetland habitat of the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area in Kalispell.

The Flathead Audubon Society, Montana Wilderness Association, and Montana Audubon are sponsoring a late winter field trip on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m.

Join a group outing for this free field study focused on late winter birds, including raptors, waterfowl, woodpeckers, and songbirds. Group leaders Brian Baxter and Greta Gansauer of MWA will also study the tracks and trails of birds and mammals that leave their imprints. Expect some off-trail travel, mud, and brush. Come prepared with lunch, water, binoculars, spotting scopes, cameras and smiles.

Meet at the Montessori School parking lot off Willow Glen Road near Kalispell. Group size is limited to 15. For more information or to sign up contact Baxter at b_baxter53@yahoo.com or (406) 291-2154.

The Owen Sowerwine Natural Area encompasses 442 acres of land, wetland and water in the braided section of the Flathead and Stillwater rivers.

For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website www.flatheadaudubon.org.

Comments

comments