Billings Residents Protest Suspension of Radio Host

BILLINGS — About 40 people protested the suspension of a Billings radio host who had suggested holding separate high school basketball tournaments for Native Americans due to unruly, disrespectful and unsafe fan behavior.

Billings resident Bob Schnetter said Paul Mushaben wasn’t racist, but was speaking the truth about an issue that needs to be addressed.

Mushaben’s blog post on the KCTR radio website prompted social media reaction, news stories and a show of unity among four basketball teams playing at a tournament in Great Falls.

Schnetter says Mushaben and his co-host Mark Wilson have called things like they see them for decades.

Wilson, who was at Tuesday’s protest, told The Billings Gazette that Mushaben is not racist and he isn’t sure how this issue became so contentious.

Wilson has taken himself off the air as long as Mushaben is suspended.

