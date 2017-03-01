Hello, Mr. President?

12:32 a.m. An intoxicated man called asking for President Donald Trump’s number. When dispatch asked the intoxicated man for his name, he told them he was Don Trump and then hung up.

11:12 a.m. A Chihuahua has been hanging out along the highway and no one can catch him.

1:14 p.m. A Kalispell hotel manager called police because one of their guests was having way too many guests over.

1:16 p.m. A dispute over drywall arose in Kalispell.

3:38 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called police to report that there was a suspicious briefcase on his porch. Inside the briefcase he found drug paraphernalia and some W-2 forms. The man wanted someone to come by and take care of it for him.

5:42 p.m. A Kalispell woman called police to report that a man in a pickup truck and a trailer was dragging a deer through town. A bunch of stuff was also falling out of the trailer. When the woman honked her horn at the man to get his attention, he flipped her off.

6:16 p.m. A Kalispell man called police because two people were staring at his building. It was creeping him out.

Comments

comments