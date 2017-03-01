Investigation Continues into Homicide in the Yaak

The search for who killed a 31-year-old Idaho man in the Yaak in January has led investigators to a home in Ponderay, Idaho, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe.

Bowe said law enforcement searched a home and two vehicles in north Idaho while looking for answers about who shot and killed Travis Gillett in a remote corner of Lincoln County. He said Lincoln County authorities are working closely with law enforcement agencies in Boundary County, Idaho.

Law enforcement has not identified any suspects in the case.

“This is one of those cases that may not be solved right away,” he said. “But we’ll solve it. We’ll have people in custody.”

According to law enforcement, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased man on the weekend of Jan. 14. At the time the death was labeled as “suspicious” but officials offered few details. An autopsy later revealed that Gillett was shot multiple times.

Comments

comments