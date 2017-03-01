Montana Legislature Adjourns for Mid-session Break

HELENA — The Montana House broke for a short recess Wednesday, joining Senate colleagues in a brief respite before reconvening Monday. When they return, they begin work on finalizing a state budget and cobbling together a comprehensive infrastructure plan that has long eluded a fractured state government.

Central to the task is bridging differences over spending and taxes. Gov. Steve Bullock has proposed a budget that keeps $300 million in reserves, but Republican leaders are reluctant to leave that much money in the bank as a rainy day fund.

Before adjourning for the week, the House gave final passage to 20 bills, including a bill that would criminalize physician-assisted suicide. Both chambers had until Wednesday to pass most proposals before returning to their districts for their mid-session break.

Comments

comments