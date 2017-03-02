February Delivers Nine Feet of Snow on Big Mountain

Several colossal storms have swept through northwest Montana this past week, delivering nearly four feet of snow on Big Mountain at Whitefish Mountain Resort in seven days and more than nine feet for the month of February.

The resort officially surpassed 300 inches on Wednesday and reported a 120-inch base at the summit on its fourth powder day in a row.

“Locals are saying that this is one of the best seasons they’ve ever had and that last Sunday, Feb. 26 was their best day ever on this mountain,” Dan Graves, CEO of Whitefish Mountain Resort, said. “Thanks to the last few days of powder we have some of the happiest guests and employees in the industry looking forward to making the most of the remainder of what could be one of the best seasons on record.”

In February snow fell 18 of 28 days, and March came in like a lion with an 11-inch powder day. The last winter Big Mountain had 300 inches on March 1 was during the 2007/08 season when the resort finished the season with 426 inches.

Top 5 Snow Seasons in the Last 20 Years 1996/97 Base Depth on March 1: 138” Snowfall as of March 1: 320” End of Season Snowfall: 406” 1998/99 Base Depth on March 1: 135” Snowfall as of March 1: 313” End of Season Snowfall: 359” 2007/08 Base Depth on March 1: 112” Snowfall as of March 1: 352” End of Season Snowfall: 426” 2010/11 Base Depth on March 1: 119” Snowfall as of March 1: 260” End of Season Snowfall: 355” 2016/17 Base Depth on March 1: 120” Snowfall as of March 1: 307” End of Season Snowfall: ???”

Comments

comments