Baker Steps Down as Flathead Volleyball Coach

Courtney Baker has stepped down after two seasons as the head coach of the volleyball team at Flathead High School.

Baker informed activities director Bryce Wilson of the decision earlier this week.

“I would like to inform you that I am resigning from my position as Head Volleyball Coach for Flathead High School,” she wrote in a letter. “As much as I love the school and the girls I coach, it’s become apparent to me that my philosophies and expectations differ from those of the school and that Flathead is not the correct fit for me as a coach.

“Thank you so much for the opportunities that you have provided me during the last two years, I can say I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving and learning at the school.”

The Bravettes were 3-14 overall last season and 15-7 overall the prior year.

