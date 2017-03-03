Bullock: Regents May Have to Consider Closing a College

BOZEMAN — Gov. Steve Bullock says the state Board of Regents may have to consider closing a college campus to absorb a $23.3 million university system budget cut the Legislature is proposing.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Bullock made the comment while meeting with the newspaper’s editorial board on Wednesday. He did not identify a specific campus for closure.

Bullock says he expects the universities and colleges to have to raise tuition.

Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education Kevin McRae says Commissioner Clay Christian has told lawmakers and regents that if the budget cut remains at $23.3 million it would probably require significant tuition increases, significant cuts in educational programs or both.

Comments

comments