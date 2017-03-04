Championship Kats: Columbia Falls Rolls Past Hardin to Win Basketball Title

Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Kiara Burlage hoists the trophy after Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Kiara Burlage celebrates with teammates. Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Players celebrate with the trophy after the game. Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Head coach Cary Finberg hugs his daughter, Cydney, at the end of the game. Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Cydney Finberg blocks a shot by Nechia House. Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Peyton Kehr celebrates after a basket in the first quarter. Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Kiara Burlage blocks a shot by Madisan Chavez. Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls players celebrate near the end of the game. Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls players celebrate at the end of the game. Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

BUTTE — The Columbia Falls Wildkats defeated the Hardin Bulldogs 73-50 to win the Class A basketball state championship on Saturday.

Senior Peyton Kehr scored a team-high 22 points, senior Kiara Burlage scored 19 points and junior Dani Douglas added 16 points as Columbia Falls (23-1) won its first title since 1983.

The Wildkats rode into the title contest on a 12-game win streak and collided with a Hardin squad that had a 20-game win streak and only one defeat on the season.

With an efficient offense and a stingy defense, Columbia Falls powered back from a 8-0 deficit to start the game and never looked back, leading 22-15 after the first quarter and 37-30 at half. In the third quarter, the Kats outscored the Bulldogs 18-6.

Columbia Falls’ experience in big games proved beneficial. Six of the team’s players were members of the undefeated state championship volleyball team. The basketball team placed second a year ago and third in both 2015 and 2014.

Senior Cydney Finberg scored nine points, senior Sydney Hovde had four and senior Haylie Peacock added two. Sophomore Trista Cowan scored one point.

Madison Chavez led Hardin (22-2) with 22 points and Karissa Dushane scored 10.

