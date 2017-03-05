Montana Air National Guard Wing Returns Home to Cheers

GREAT FALLS — About 50 members of the Montana Air National Guard have returned home from a four-month deployment to Southwest Asia.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that it was the first large-scale deployment for the men and women of the 120th Airlift Wing since the unit was given its new assignment in 2013.

On March 1, 2014, the Air National Guard unit based in Great Falls received its first C-130. After two-and-a-half years, Air Wing Commander, Col. Lee Smith declared the unit’s conversion from an F-15 fighter mission to the C-130 airlift mission complete. Just 23 days after that the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing took off for a four-month deployment overseas.

