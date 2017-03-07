Colorado’s Morley Qualifies for NCAA Indoor Track Championships

Makena Morley, a Bigfork native and redshirt freshman at the University of Colorado, earned a last-minute qualifying seed at the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Morley will make the trip to College Station, Texas for the NCAA indoor championship meet on March 10-11. She will compete in the women’s 5,000-meter run as a 16 seed after Tennessee’s Chelsea Blaase was a late scratch.

In her first indoor track season at Colorado, Morley ran a top time of 15:58.07 for the Buffs. She is one of only two freshmen to qualify in the event.

Morley will be joined at nationals by teammate Zach Perrin, another former standout Flathead Valley runner. Perrin, a junior at Colorado, qualified in the mile.

ESPN3 will stream the meet live on March 10 starting at 4:25 p.m. Mountain Time and March 11 starting at 2:55 p.m. Mountain Time.

Comments

comments