Hashley Named First Team All-Conference at Carroll

Cassidy Hashley, a former standout at Glacier High School and a junior at Carroll College, was named to the Frontier All-Conference First Team, the league announced.

Hashley, a 6-foot-2 center from Kalispell, led the conference in rebounds this season at 9.48 per game. She had 50 mare rebounds than second-place Sierra Richards of MSU-Northern.

Hashley, the older sister of Glacier Wolfpack senior standout Jaxen Hashley, led the Saints in scoring and ranked fifth best in the conference with 14.42 points per game. She was third in the conference in field goal percentage at 51.6 percent.

Hashley was a Frontier All-Conference Second Team selection in 2015-16 and 2014-15 when she was also named the Frontier Conference Freshman of the Year.

The Saints finished the year with an 18-13 record, and an 8-10 mark in Frontier Conference play.

