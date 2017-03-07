9:40 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that his car was stolen. The vehicle had a number of features, including one where it could only be driven in first gear or reverse.

10 a.m. A Whitefish resident called police to report that the snow bus was too crowded. They added that the bus driver was also doing a lousy job of staying in their own lane.

10:26 a.m. Someone was “spinning broadies” on Talbott Pines Loop.

11:03 a.m. A dog named Reese’s Pieces bit a kid in the face.

2:52 p.m. A Kalispell business owner called police to report that at least three people have come into his parking lot to “spin donuts.” He’s run them off each time, but he’d like it if an officer would drive by to keep an eye on the situation.

4:42 p.m. Two “vicious” pit bulls were southbound on Aero Lane in Bigfork.

5:31 p.m. A Kalispell resident’s windshield wipers were not working.

6 p.m. A half-dead animal was causing traffic issues on KM Ranch Road in Whitefish. The caller didn’t know what type of animal it was, just that it was close to meeting its maker.

7:18 p.m. A Whitefish man accidently called 911. He blamed his new Apple Watch for the misdial.

9:15 p.m. A Kalispell man called police because he couldn’t find his dad and he wasn’t returning his calls. Turns out dad was at a friend’s house.

