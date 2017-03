12:39 p.m. A horse and a pony were standing in the middle of Spring Creek Road.

2:42 p.m. A dog was chasing a deer.

3:45 p.m. A Kalispell mom called the cops because someone quickly drove by her son and sprayed him with slush and snow.

3:55 p.m. A nearly dead deer was “flopping around” Willow Glen Drive.

5:34 p.m. A gas station clerk called to say they sold alcohol to a man who turned around and got into a vehicle packed with underage teenagers.

