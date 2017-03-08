Montana Lawmakers Tackle Health Care Budget

HELENA — The director of Montana’s health department is issuing a plea to state lawmakers trying to rein in spending because of state budget woes.

Director Sheila Hogan warned of human consequences if lawmakers roll back funding requests, especially for seniors and people with disabilities.

Hogan told the House Appropriations Committee that her agency faces a $60 million reduction in requested outlays for seniors and the disabled.

Wednesday’s discussion displayed the rift between Democrats and Republicans over health spending.

Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rep. Nancy Ballance admonished Hogan for using scare tactics. Ballance said Republicans were just as concerned about the people being served, but that tough decisions will have to be made to balance the state’s budget.

Hogan urged lawmakers “to reflect on the big picture” and consider the human costs.

Comments

comments