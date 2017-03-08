Ski Education Foundation Hosting Ski Heritage Days

The Flathead Valley Ski Education Foundation is hosting its annual Hellroaring Ski Heritage Days in Whitefish from March 15 to 18.

This year the event will feature “Jungle” Jim Hunter, a Canadian ski champion and Olympic bronze medalist who learned to ski on Big Mountain in 1965. On March 15, he’ll give a free presentation at the O’Shaughnessy Center at 6 p.m.

The following day at 2 p.m. he’ll lead a “homecoming tour” near the Hellroaring Saloon on the area he learned to ski at Whitefish Mountain Resort. On Friday night at the O’Shaughnessy, the ski foundation will induct three new members to its hall of fame: Russ Street, Roy Duff and Al Raddatz.

Then on Saturday, Whitefish Mountain Resort will host a number of events, including ski-a-thon, the retro race, vintage outfit contest and a ski parade.

For more information visit fvsef.org.

