Wyoming, Montana St to Meet in 2021 on Football Field

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming will host Montana State in a nonconference football game in 2021, the first time the two teams will meet since 2003.

The game on Sept. 4, 2021, in Laramie will be that season’s opener for the Cowboys.

Wyoming and Montana State have met 19 previous times, with the Cowboys holding a 13-6 advantage in the series.

The teams have played only three times since 1950, and those last three meetings have all been won by Wyoming. The Pokes have won the last eight meetings in the series, dating back to the 1934 season. Montana State won six of the first 11 meetings in the series between 1919 and 1933.

Wyoming’s 2021 nonconference schedule is now set and includes a road contest at Clemson, this year’s College Football Playoff champion.

