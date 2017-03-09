Dispensary Owner Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges

MISSOULA — The owner of a statewide medical marijuana dispensary network has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges.

The Missoulian reports 40-year-old Charlton Victor Campbell pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Missoula. Campbell faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and has agreed to forfeit $30,000 in cash and the Montana Buds properties in Bozeman.

Prosecutors said Campbell had prior felony convictions in Gallatin County in 1995 and could not legally have been a provider under the Montana Medical Marijuana Act.

The U.S. attorney’s office said if the case had gone to trial they also could have proven Campbell sold more marijuana than state law allowed and that marijuana grown at Montana Buds was shipped out of state.

Comments

comments