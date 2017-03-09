Montana House Candidates Set Limits on Taking PAC Money

HELENA — The Democratic and Republican candidates for Montana’s U.S. House election are setting self-imposed limits to the outside money their campaigns will accept.

Democratic candidate Rob Quist’s campaign released a statement Wednesday that says the musician won’t accept any money from political action committees that are funded by corporations.

Spokeswoman Tina Olechowski clarified that Quist will take money from labor and ideological PACs.

Greg Gianforte’s spokesman, Shane Scanlon, says the Republican candidate won’t take money from most PACs, just as he did during last year’s gubernatorial campaign. But Scanlon says Gianforte will accept money from political party and leadership PACs.

The Bozeman businessman self-funded a large portion of that campaign, spending $6 million of his own money.

Quist and Gianforte are campaigning to replace former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who left Congress to become interior secretary. The special election is May 25.

