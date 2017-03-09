Patrol Trooper Injured in Head-on Crash Near Hamilton

HAMILTON — A Montana Highway Patrol trooper and another driver were injured in a head-on crash south of Hamilton.

The patrol says Sgt. Scott Bennett suffered a shattered ankle in the crash Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 93. He was scheduled for surgery Thursday afternoon.

Trooper Drew Novak says the driver of a car with worn tires lost control on a curve in the snowy road and slid across the center line into the path of Bennett’s car just before 6 a.m.

Novak says Bennett was able to slow down some and had steered his car onto the shoulder, but was unable to avoid the collision.

The patrol says the other driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.

