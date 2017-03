The Polson Pirates (15-6) will open the Class A boys state basketball tournament against Billings Central (15-7) at 6:40 p.m., March 9 in Butte.

In other first-round action, Dillon (21-0) plays Hardin (16-7) on Thursday, Belgrade (16-5) takes on Butte Central (13-9) and Laurel (14-6) plays Hamilton (16-6).

Dillon defeated Billings Central 66-61 in last year’s title game.

