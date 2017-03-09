Relationship Problems

2:27 a.m. A deer that had been hit by a tractor-trailer was dispatched with just “one shot.” Apparently, whoever shot the disabled deer is a pretty good shot.

12:50 p.m. A kid was flipping desks in class.

2:17 p.m. A car hit a cat in Kila.

3:04 p.m. The animal chaos continued in Kila when two dogs viciously attacked a deer.

7:42 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman wants the man living in her shed to move.

8:44 p.m. An Evergreen man reported that his ex-girlfriend had moved out of his house and that she was going to pick up the rest of her stuff the following day. The man said he didn’t want her in the house again and asked if it was cool if he just left her stuff in the front yard.

