When: Saturday, March 11

Where: Bigfork

Bigfork is hosting a day about dinosaurs that will feature Montana’s own renowned paleontologist Jack Horner – consultant on all the Jurassic Park films. At 10 a.m., Horner will host a free Q&A at the United Community Methodist Church. At 1 p.m., create your own dinosaur at the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center. At 3 p.m., Horner and producer Jerry Molen introduce the blockbuster file “Jurassic Park” at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts.

Comments

comments