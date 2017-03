When: Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Building in Kalispell

Presented by the Northwest Montana Rock Chucks Rock Club and Northwest Montana Gold Prospector’s Club, this show features fine gemstones and jewelry, live demonstrations, gold panning and other hands-on activities for kids and adults. Come see “Margie,” a full-size cast of the Struthiomimus dinosaur found in the Hell Creek Formation at Glendive.

