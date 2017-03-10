State Hoops: Billings Central Drops Polson

Billings Central overwhelmed Polson in the opening round of the Class A boys state basketball tournament in Butte on Thursday.

Billings Central won 57-37 after a slow start for Polson stymied the Pirates.

Tanner Wilson scored a team-high 15 points and Matthew Rensvold added 10 for Polson (15-7), which drops to loser-out action against Hamilton (16-7) today at 2 p.m.

Dillon 60, Hardin 55

Dillon 12 14 18 16 — 60

Hardin 18 10 14 13 — 55

DILLON (22-0): Michael Haverfield 16, Jamey Richardson 3, Kyson Wilson 6, Troy Andersen 15, Tanner Haverfield 19, Andrew Lemieux 1.

HARDIN (16-8): Virgil McCormick 9, Famous Left Hand 11, Holman Real Bird 12, David Evans 11, Darnell Left Hand 12.

Butte Central 48, Belgrade 38

Belgrade 5 10 14 9 — 38

Butte Central 13 8 10 17 — 48

BELGRADE: Dawson Fowler 12, Trey Layman 5, Brock Salsbury 9, Hayden Van Winkle 1, Easton Page 4, Spencer Gordon 7.

BUTTE CENTRAL: Sam Johnston 9, Matt Simkins 10, Tanner Kump 8, Nate McGree 16, Dan McCloskey 1, Cade Holter 2, Jared Simkins 2.

Billings Central 57, Polson 37

Billings Central 10 15 14 18 — 57

Polson 6 5 13 13 — 37

BILLINGS CENTRAL (16-7): Chrishon Dixon 14, Peyton Hanser 15, Johnny Elliot 0, Jet Campbell 6, Shay Dantic 10, Joe Byorth 6, Isaac Meyer 0, Noah Gaudreau 5, Sam Gray 1.

POLSON (15-7): J’Von Johnson 4, Jaydon Bautista 6, Tanner Wilson 15, Jeremiah North Peigan 2, Matthew Rensvold 10.

Laurel 57, Hamilton 48

Laurel 16 21 6 14 — 57

Hamilton 14 15 14 5 — 48

LAUREL (15-6): Shay Osborne 2, Christian Jones 13, Layne Willis 14, Dawson Cortese 11, Chanc Lawrence 3, Isaiah Renner 2, Casey Cole 9, Braden Ewalt 3.

HAMILTON (16-7): Ky Burch 7, Hunter Omlid 13, Jaylen Taggart 1, Tanner Goligoski 4, Carter Kearns 11, Camron Rothie 8, Carson Rostad 4.

